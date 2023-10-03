Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Up to $24.05

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.05, but opened at $24.69. Fiverr International shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 274,178 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FVRR. Roth Mkm raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Fiverr International Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $932.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

