Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in September

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,738,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 1,963,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,383.0 days.

Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance

FGETF stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. Flight Centre Travel Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

