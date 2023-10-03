Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,783,781,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.