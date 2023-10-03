Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $257.75 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $231.71 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.65 and a 200 day moving average of $286.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

