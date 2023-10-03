Friedenthal Financial Acquires New Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,980,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.