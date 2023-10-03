Friedenthal Financial Acquires Shares of 25,816 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 95,630.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 576,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,808,000 after buying an additional 575,695 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Livent by 3,073.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

Livent Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. 601,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,609. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

