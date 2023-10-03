Friedenthal Financial Acquires Shares of 37,300 Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 36.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NAVI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 86,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,550. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

