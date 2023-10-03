Friedenthal Financial Buys 149 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after buying an additional 1,250,089 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $90,737,000.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.65. 506,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,479. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.2147 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

