Friedenthal Financial Buys Shares of 10,641 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.75. The company had a trading volume of 121,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.15 and a 200-day moving average of $144.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

