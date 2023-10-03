Friedenthal Financial Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Friedenthal Financial owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHZ traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 103,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,669. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.