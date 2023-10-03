Friedenthal Financial Has $699,000 Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Friedenthal Financial lowered its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after buying an additional 367,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 575.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,562,000 after purchasing an additional 267,774 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Insider Activity

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $101,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Price Performance

NYSE RDN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. 134,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. The company had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.