Friedenthal Financial Invests $1.89 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.13. 4,925,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,758,033. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

