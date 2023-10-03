Friedenthal Financial Invests $702,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 258,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 7.0% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 270,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,142. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BEPC

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.