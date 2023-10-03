Friedenthal Financial Invests $746,000 in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in OneMain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 169,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,210. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 75.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OMF

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.