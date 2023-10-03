Friedenthal Financial Lowers Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Friedenthal Financial cut its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vontier were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vontier by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:VNT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.26%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

