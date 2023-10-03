Friedenthal Financial Makes New $733,000 Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in Extreme Networks by 166.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 393.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. 125,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,149. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.05. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 95.31%. Research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extreme Networks

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.