Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after buying an additional 1,666,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,835,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.
DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. 127,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,624. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $18.43.
DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DigitalBridge Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.48 million. Research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -2.01%.
DigitalBridge Group Profile
DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.
