Friedenthal Financial Purchases New Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Rollins by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ROL traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.41. 268,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,582. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rollins

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Russell Hardin purchased 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.