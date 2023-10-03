Friedenthal Financial Sells 282 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.04. 3,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,152. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average is $75.35. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.87 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

