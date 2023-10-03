Friedenthal Financial Sells 360 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,063,000 after acquiring an additional 135,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142,313 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after buying an additional 26,380 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYE traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 139,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $82.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

