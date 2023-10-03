Friedenthal Financial Takes $3.95 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.31% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICVT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.90. 86,628 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.