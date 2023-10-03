Friedenthal Financial Takes $675,000 Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SLM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 26.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in SLM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SLM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

In other news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 140,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,083. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $777.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.15 million. SLM had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.76%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

