Friedenthal Financial Trims Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 36,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,892,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,710,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TMHC stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.26. 73,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.