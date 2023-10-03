GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

GAIL (India) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAILF opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. GAIL has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

