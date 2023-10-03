Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Gannett Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Gannett has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $372.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $672.36 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael Reed bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,244,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,673,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,544,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 816,617 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 2,351.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 757,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 726,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,260 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

