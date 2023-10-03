Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Gartner Price Performance

IT traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.55. 18,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.72. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.08 and a 1-year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

