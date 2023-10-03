Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $361.00.

Gartner stock opened at $346.00 on Friday. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $277.08 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.72.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,952,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

