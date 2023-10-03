General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $223.41. 184,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.04 and its 200 day moving average is $218.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

