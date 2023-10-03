General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $62.23

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.23 and last traded at $62.76, with a volume of 333724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

