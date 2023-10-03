Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
GNCA stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,746.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
About Genocea Biosciences
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.