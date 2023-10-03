Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) to Issue Dividend of $0.49

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4921 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Genting Malaysia Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Genting Malaysia Berhad Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GMALY opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $13.55.
Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.17 million during the quarter.
About Genting Malaysia Berhad
Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.
