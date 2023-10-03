Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital upgraded Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Shares of GETY opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

In other news, CMO Gene Foca sold 200,000 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,398,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $420,546.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,857.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,585 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter worth $1,952,000. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,980,000 after purchasing an additional 234,354 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 114,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

