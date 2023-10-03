GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 1.5 %

GIGM stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

