Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

