Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.354 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 110.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.4%.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.37 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

