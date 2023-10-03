Global Ports’ (GPH) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Global Ports Price Performance
Shares of LON:GPH opened at GBX 247 ($2.99) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 220.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 195.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,975.76. Global Ports has a 12-month low of GBX 74.87 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 262 ($3.17). The company has a market cap of £168.06 million, a P/E ratio of -748.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.77.
About Global Ports
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Ports
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.