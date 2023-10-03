Global Ports’ (GPH) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:GPH opened at GBX 247 ($2.99) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 220.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 195.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,975.76. Global Ports has a 12-month low of GBX 74.87 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 262 ($3.17). The company has a market cap of £168.06 million, a P/E ratio of -748.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

