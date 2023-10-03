Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 304 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $195.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

