Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Shares Purchased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPFF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Shares of SPFF opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

