Goldstein Advisors LLC Acquires 189,053 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,053 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned 1.99% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $29,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UITB. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ:UITB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,494. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

