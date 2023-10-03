Goldstein Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,340 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,755,342,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,398,009.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.16. 85,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,926. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

