Goldstein Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,407,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,914,000 after buying an additional 2,851,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 456,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,577. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.