Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,383,000 after purchasing an additional 95,527 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.78. 522,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,298. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

