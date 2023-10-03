Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,860 shares of company stock worth $2,944,657 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 327,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.45. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.23.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

