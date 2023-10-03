Goldstein Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total transaction of $2,618,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,990,552.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,961 shares of company stock valued at $65,346,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $14.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $809.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,620. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $940.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $873.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $824.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $926.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.