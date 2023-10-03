Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,123,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.9% during the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 51,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,599.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS remained flat at $49.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. 270,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,576. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.