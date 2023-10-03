Goldstein Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,974 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

EMQQ stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,250. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $467.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

