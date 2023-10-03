Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.68% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPSE. FMR LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPSE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,898. The stock has a market cap of $385.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $43.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

