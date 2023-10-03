Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,228,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after buying an additional 62,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 464,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 131.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 302,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 171,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

QUS traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.03. 4,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,226. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $953.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.