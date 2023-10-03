Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 1.3 %
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 4.85%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
