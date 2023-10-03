Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$93.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRT.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$103.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$71.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$75.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$63.29 and a 52 week high of C$88.58. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -150.23%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

